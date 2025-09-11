APSU Soccer Battles Western Kentucky to Scoreless Draw in Nonconference Finale

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless shutout against Western Kentucky in a physical offensive match, Thursday, at WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The match remained scoreless following a heavy number of shots from the Hilltopper offense in the first 45 minutes of play, with Western Kentucky outshooting Austin Peay 9-2. The Govs, however, looked like they had more control during possession in the half.

Austin Peay State University’s four shots on goal during the match came in the second half. Kaylee Hansen led the Govs with a pair of shots on goal, coming in the 49th and 81st minutes.

Junior keeper Lauryn Berry had another busy night between the pipes, adding six career saves to her total, which ties for the eighth-most in program history. She faced 15 shots to the Hilltoppers’ eight.

Senior Ellie Dreas and Hansen would lead the APSU Govs with a pair of shots, with Dreas and Vivian Burke also landing shots on goal.

Inside The Box Score

Three Governors played all 90 minutes: Berry, McKenna Hogan, and Burke.

Junior midfielder Haley Lindquist entered the match for her first minutes of the season, seeing 16 on the pitch.

Hansen led all substitutes in minutes, with 61 on the night.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play at home against Bellarmine, Thursday, starting at 6:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.