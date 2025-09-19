Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Starts Strong with Two Wins vs. Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned two doubles wins against Western Kentucky on the first day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns defeated Andra Sirbu and Emily Schut, in a 6-4 match. Sophia Baranov and Katie Oliver won their match against Elizabeth Sobieski and Isabelle Einess, 6-4 as well.

The scheduled singles against WKU were rescheduled to Saturday due to inclement weather.

The APSU Fall Invitational continues tomorrow at an earlier start time of 9:00am as the Governors take on the Hilltoppers in the previously-scheduled singles matches.

APSU will also play Chattanooga in both singles and doubles matches, with a modified scoring of pro sets, which will be played to eight. Austin Peay State University will additionally play Murray State in doubles.

Doubles vs. Western Kentucky

