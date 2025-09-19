67.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Starts Strong with Two Wins vs....
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Starts Strong with Two Wins vs. Western Kentucky

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Secures Doubles Success in Opening Round of APSU Fall Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Secures Doubles Success in Opening Round of APSU Fall Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned two doubles wins against Western Kentucky on the first day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns defeated Andra Sirbu and Emily Schut, in a 6-4 match. Sophia Baranov and Katie Oliver won their match against Elizabeth Sobieski and Isabelle Einess, 6-4 as well. 

The scheduled singles against WKU were rescheduled to Saturday due to inclement weather. 

The APSU Fall Invitational continues tomorrow at an earlier start time of 9:00am as the Governors take on the Hilltoppers in the previously-scheduled singles matches.

APSU will also play Chattanooga in both singles and doubles matches, with a modified scoring of pro sets, which will be played to eight. Austin Peay State University will additionally play Murray State in doubles. 

Doubles vs. Western Kentucky

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Previous article
TWRA Spotlights Governor Bill Lee’s Hunting and Fishing Day Proclamation
Next article
APSU Volleyball Falls 3-1 to Bradley in Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic Opener
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information