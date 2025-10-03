67.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 3, 2025
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Prepares for Jackrabbit Invitational October 4th-5th in Iowa

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Heads to Iowa for Tournament at Grand Falls Casino Resort. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team takes a trip to Larchwood, Iowa, for South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational, October 4th-5th, 2025, at the Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. 

The Governors are joined by South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Sioux Falls. 

Jillian Breedlove will tee off first for the Governors. The junior finished in 12th place at Murray State’s The Velvet Classic after a final round four-under 68. 

Next on the tee is Abby Hirtzel, who also finished in 12th at the Velvet Classic. 

Ella Arnzen is third on the tee for the Governors after finishing in 47th place in Paducah, followed by Jordin Cowing, who placed in 43rd. 

Rounding out the APSU Govs’ lineup is Abby Jimenez, who placed in 46th after a final round even par at the Paducah Country Club. 

Katie Roberts will make her first career tournament appearance, playing in the individual spot. 

Austin Peay State University will be paired with South Dakota State for the first two rounds of the Jackrabbit Invitational, which begins with a 9:00am shotgun start on Monday. 

Clippd will have live scoring for the event. For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

