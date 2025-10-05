Serbian Research Dr. Vladimir Trapara Joins Austin Peay State University as Fulbright Visiting Scholar This October

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Institute for National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) will welcome Dr. Vladimir Trapara, senior research fellow at the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade, Serbia, as a Fulbright Visiting Scholar from October 2025 through May 2026.

His appointment marks the first time Austin Peay State University has hosted a Fulbright Visiting Scholar since the 1999-2000 academic year, representing a milestone in the university’s global engagement.

Trapara will spend seven months in residence at APSU, contributing to the university’s international profile and strengthening its partnership with IIPE. His Fulbright project, “Understanding Relations in the United States-Russia-Serbia Triangle,” examines Serbia’s policy of neutrality amid shifting global dynamics and explores how that stance affects U.S.-Serbia relations.

At APSU, Trapara will:

Conduct original research on Serbia’s neutrality and its implications for U.S. and European security.

Teach a cross-listed spring semester course: NSS 4100 – International Diplomacy (National Security Studies) / HONS 300A – Interdisciplinary Studies II (Honors Program), giving both national security studies majors and honors students an opportunity to study Balkan and international diplomacy directly with a regional expert.

Participate in the INSMS Speaker Series and engage the Clarksville community through lectures, workshops, and outreach activities on international security topics.

“Hosting Dr. Trapara through the Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program represents a significant step for APSU and the INSMS,” said Dr. Rich Mifsud, director of INSMS. “It not only enriches our students’ learning experience but also deepens our collaboration with a respected international partner in Serbia.”

and saw strong institutional support.

“Having Dr. Trapara here underscores Austin Peay State University’s role as a bridge between civilian and military communities,” said retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “This Fulbright award also highlights our growing recognition as a center for national security studies.”

Additional support came from the academic side of the university. Dr. Dlynn Williams, dean of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, emphasized the impact a Fulbright Visiting Scholar can have on students.

“This Fulbright residency strengthens the global reach of our college and ensures that APSU students encounter diverse perspectives on international security and diplomacy,” she said.

The Fulbright placement also reflects APSU’s ongoing collaboration with IIPE, which has expanded steadily over the past several years. That partnership was strengthened in 2022-23 when Dr. Rudy Baker, APSU assistant professor of national security studies, served as a visiting research fellow at IIPE in Belgrade.

Baker brings long-standing expertise in the former Yugoslavia, having held visiting academic appointments at universities in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia, conducted research at leading institutes in Belgrade, and worked on war crimes and organized crime issues in the U.S. Embassy in Serbia. His fellowship at IIPE, together with Mifsud’s continued engagement, laid the groundwork for the academic exchange now bringing Trapara to Clarksville.



“This award recognizes the value of our cooperation and provides an unparalleled opportunity for APSU students to learn from one of Serbia’s leading foreign policy scholars,” Baker said.

About Dr. Vladimir Trapara

Dr. Vladimir Trapara is a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade, Serbia, and heads IIPE’s Center for Euro-Atlantic Studies. He is the author of several monographs on U.S.-Russia relations, Russia’s foreign policy, and the origins of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His scholarship and public engagement have made him one of Serbia’s leading analysts on great power politics.

Trapara’s residency builds on APSU’s expanding global profile and its institutional partnership with IIPE. Recent collaborations have included joint conferences, visiting lectures in Belgrade and Clarksville, co-edited publications, and the launch of student exchange opportunities between the two institutions. His time in Tennessee will deepen these ties and create additional avenues for both faculty and student engagement.

About the Fulbright Program

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program and was designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries.

About the Institute for National Security and Military Studies

The Institute for National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) at Austin Peay State University is the first of its kind in the Southeastern United States and is supported by the state legislature to build upon Tennessee’s position as a national leader in military education and partnerships.

In addition to providing education to the community, the institute supports faculty research on topics related to national security and military studies.

For more information, visit apsu.edu/insms.