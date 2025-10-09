New AAA Report Finds Nearly All Drivers Experience Road Rage – Here’s How to Stop It

Washington, D.C. – If it feels like everyone has road rage these days, that’s because they probably do. A staggering 96% of drivers admit to engaging in aggressive driving behaviors over the past year, according to a new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

From speeding and tailgating to cutting off other vehicles, aggressive driving has become a near universal experience – and it’s not just frustrating, it appears to be contagious.

The study found that the more drivers are exposed to aggressive behavior on the road, the more likely they are to drive aggressively themselves. This self-fulfilling cycle of aggressive driving and road rage is fueling a culture where impatience and hostility are becoming the norm behind the wheel.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various situations. Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists and many drive aggressively,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“This work also concludes that road etiquette and manners can be a protective factor against aggressive driving. Let’s change our driving culture so we can achieve the safe mobility vision for all road users,” Yang stated.

Other Key Findings:

92% of drivers reported aggressive behaviors that put others at risk, like speeding or cutting off other vehicles. Their top motivators were to get to their destination faster and avoid perceived danger.

11% admitted to violent actions such as intentionally bumping another car or confronting another driver.

Aggressive driving is contagious: Drivers who experienced higher levels of aggressive driving also had higher levels of engagement in aggressive driving.

The vehicle plays a role: The kind of car you drive could predict how you act – and how others perceive you. Drivers in sports cars, big trucks, and motorcycles are often seen as more aggressive. Some drivers say they felt more powerful and dominant behind the wheel of these vehicles.

This latest study updates research originally conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety in 2016, offering a look at how aggressive driving behaviors have shifted over time. While some behaviors have become more common, others have declined:

Since 2016:

Cutting off other vehicles is up 67%.

Honking out of anger is up 47%.

On the positive side, tailgating is down 24% and yelling at other drivers is down 17%.

AAA encourages drivers to prioritize courtesy and safety to help curb aggressive driving. In fact, the study found that encouraging good road etiquette may be the most effective way to reduce aggressive driving and road rage. Simple actions—like using turn signals, letting others merge, and offering a friendly wave—can help de-escalate tension and create a safer, more respectful driving environment for everyone.

“Having good manners behind the wheel isn’t just about being polite,” said Dr. Jose Torres, AAA traffic safety advocacy and research manager. “It’s about ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on the road.”

AAA’s Top Tips if You Encounter an Aggressive Driver:

Stay Calm – Don’t Engage No eye contact, no gestures, no response.

Give Space Let them pass and keep your distance.

Protect Yourself Call 911 or go to a public place — never drive home.



AAA’s Top 3 Tips to Control Road Rage:

Breathe Before You React One deep breath can reset your drive.

Don’t Take the Bait Ignore and avoid aggressive drivers.

Choose Time Over Tension Leave early, give space, arrive safe.



About the AAA Foundation?for Traffic Safety

Established in 1947 by AAA, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety is a nonprofit, publicly funded 501(c)(3) charitable research and educational organization. The AAA Foundation’s mission is to prevent traffic deaths and injuries by researching their causes and by educating the public about strategies to prevent crashes and reduce injuries when they do occur.

This research informs the development of educational materials for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.?

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations.

Today, AAA delivers exceptional roadside assistance, helps travelers plan their dream vacations and adventures, offers exclusive member discounts and benefits, and provides trusted financial and insurance services – all to enhance the life journey of our 64+ million members across North America, including over 57+ million in the United States.

To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA.com.