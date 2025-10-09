Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Hosts August Business After Hours at Beachaven Downtown

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Downtown recently hosted the Clarksville Chamber’s August Business After Hours, and the intimate little wine bar was overflowing with Chamber members looking to network.

Beachaven’s Abby Scurlock said, “This is the first time we’ve hosted at this location. Normally, we host at our main location on Dunlop, but we had our Thursday night market tonight, so we felt like this would be a great time to highlight our downtown location.

“It’s packed, what a great turnout. We’ve had a lot of people asking if the two are associated, so it has been a good way to help people understand the connection between the winery and this location, and see what we do here.”

Britt Dignan was providing the music, and Trey Robertson was handling the food with his food truck “3 Sizzle Grill”

“Trey is offering an assortment of Paninis, so smoked chicken, caprese, buffalo chicken, and a bacon chick ranch,” Scurlock said. “We are allowing people to try four of our wines tonight, Sparkling Jazz, Barrelhead Red, a blend, our Golden Rose is a sweet red and a bestseller for 30 years, and also our Budbreak Blush. Beachaven Downtown has a capacity of about 30 people. We are open Friday, 4:00pm – 10:00pm, and Saturday, 11:00am – 10:00pm. We do live music from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, and for food, we partner with Yada on Franklin. People can order from a limited menu, and it will be delivered here. The location can also be rented out for private events Sunday – Thursday.”

Photo Gallery