APSU Women’s Tennis Heads to Georgia Southern for Fall Shootout Tournament

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Competes at Georgia Southern Fall Tournament This Weekend. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay finished the weather delayed singles matches against Western Kentucky before taking on Chattanooga during the APSU Fall Tournament Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout Tournament, Friday-Sunday, in Statesboro, Georgia. 

On Friday, players will compete in two rounds of doubles, followed by one round of singles. On Saturday, the day will start with one round of doubles, followed by two rounds of singles. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the doubles and singles final rounds.

The Govs most recently hosted the APSU Fall Tournament at the Governors Tennis Courts, where they earned nine wins.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, October 16th-20th, in Knoxville, TN.

