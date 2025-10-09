Clarksville Obituary: James “JB” Bernard Trent

Clarksville, TN – James “JB” Bernard Trent, age 86 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away October 9th, 2025 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at True Life Church, 2317 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061 with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery.

The Trent family will receive friends at the church from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

JB entered this life on August 22nd, 1939 in Detroit, MI, son to the late Bernard Trent and Loretta Trent. JB retired as Captain of the Hillsborough County Fire Department where he faithfully served his community for 20 plus years. He remained very active in the Firefighters Union, and as an avid hockey fan, loved cheering on his Tampa Bay Lighting and Nashville Predators. As a Christian, Jim was a faithful member of True-Life Church; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, JB was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Trent; and brother, Bruce Trent.

JB leaves behind his loving son, Robert (Sandra) Trent; sister, Janie Trent; grandchildren, Kevin James (Shelby) Trent, Kimberly (Nick) Gordon; great-grandchildren, Dane Trent, Addison Trent, Genevieve Gordon, and Gianna Gordon.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home.