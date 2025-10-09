Austin Peay State University Volleyball Hosts Back-to-Back A-Sun Contests Against Jacksonville, North Florida

Clarksville, TN – Still in search of the season’s first Atlantic Sun Conference win, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hosts Jacksonville and North Florida, Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (2-14, 0-4 ASUN) enters the weekend after hosting Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine. The APSU Govs dropped a 3-0 match to the Colonels and a 3-2 match to the Knights. Taly Cloyd had a career night with 23 kills and a .426 hitting percentage. She paces the Govs with 155 kills on the season and is third on the team with 22 blocks.

Jacksonville (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) most recently took a 3-0 win against North Alabama, October 4th. The Dolphins lead the ASUN with their .267 hitting percentage. The Dolphins’ most recent loss was a 3-0 defeat to West Virginia on September 19th in Jacksonville, Florida.

North Florida (7-10, 1-3 ASUN) fell 2-3 at Central Arkansas, October 4th, in Conway, Arkansas. The Ospreys are third in the conference with 2.25 blocks per set. UNF’s last victory was a 3-1 win at West Georgia, September 26th.

The Governors will face Jacksonville on Friday at 6:00pm and North Florida on Saturday at 6:00pm.

Match Points

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Dolphins, with the Govs leading the series, 3-1.

The last matchup between the two teams was a 3-1 Dolphins win, on October 18th, 2024, in Jacksonville.

Saturday’s match against the Ospreys will be the fourth all-time meeting of the two teams, with UNF leading the series 3-0.

The Ospreys took a 3-1 victory in the last meeting, October 19th, 2024

The Governors are third in the ASUN with 1.79 aces per set and 109 total aces.

Reagan Anderson is first in the conference with 4.34 digs per set and second with 265 total digs, ranking 60th and 41st nationally, respectively.

Sarah Butler leads the Govs with 232 assists. She ranks second on the team with 87 digs.

Addi Hultquist is first on the team with 19 aces; Gianna Tagoa’i has 16.

Dayan Malavé leads the team with 46.0 blocks.

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.