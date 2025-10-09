APSU Women’s Soccer Secures Second A-Sun Point with 1-1 Draw vs. Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Central Arkansas, following a Vivian Burke 85th-minute equalizing goal to help lead the Govs to their second Atlantic Sun Conference point, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Central Arkansas led the first half of play offensively, outshooting Austin Peay State University 10-5, and taking the lead in the 29th minute on a Caroline Billings goal. Anna Kathryn Harrell sent a goal kick from the UCA box before Trace Pavatt dribbled all the way down the right side of the pitch. She sent a cross to Megan Moudy, who then supplied the pass to Billings for the match’s first score.

The Govs’ defense would hold the Bears scoreless for the remainder of the match, allowing the front line to do some work. After a heavy press on the UCA attack, the APSU Govs had a run of their own down the left side of the pitch before Ava Ronsky received a yellow card about 10 yards outside the box. Carolyne Young took the APSU free kick and served the ball just outside Harrell’s reach, allowing Burke to leap up and put the header into the back of the net to tie the match.

Lauryn Berry started her 13th-straight match between the pipes and collected eight saves in the contest, with four in each half.

Inside The Box Score

Six Governors, Berry, Ellie Dreas, McKenna Hogan, Kylie Brandes, Emily Steiner, and Burke played all 90 minutes.

Burke becomes the first Gov this season to score in back-to-back matches.

Seven Governors each recorded a shot in the contest, with Abby Mathews, Burke, Kasidy Schenk, and Paige Chrustowski all taking shots on goal.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team faces North Alabama at home, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.