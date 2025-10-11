61.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 11, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Secures Three Wins on Final Day...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Secures Three Wins on Final Day of Georgia Southern Fall Shootout

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Earns Two Singles and One Doubles Victory in Statesboro. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisStatesboro, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned two singles wins and one doubles win on its last day of the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, Friday.

Alice Bolton and her partner, Amelie Rosadoro of Georgia Southern, defeated Rachel Hernandez and Holyn Karp (Emory), 7-6, with a fifth-point tie breaker to win the match. Bolton and Rosadora would take defeat in the subsequent match against Antonia Schweigal and Valentine Abide Talaki (Mercer), in a 6-4 match.

Elena Thiel and Clemence Butavand lost their doubles match against the South Carolina State pair of Cassandra Lecoanet and Katerina Marsalkova. Bohlen and Bruins would also fall 6-3 to Valeria Teran and Ashikha Amalnathan of South Carolina State. 

Sophia Baranov defeated her opponent in two sets, 7-5 and 6-1, against North Carolina A & T’s Randy Rakotoarilala. Luca Bohlen won the match against Sofiya Tsitavets (Mercer) in two sets, 6-3 and  6-0. Katie Oliver, Alice Bolton, and Butavand would fall in their singles matches in two sets to various opponents. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Governors vs. Various 

Doubles 

Amelie Rosadoro (Georgia Southern) / Alice Bolton def. Rachel Hernandez / Holyn Karp (Emory), 7-6(5) 

Antonia Schweigal/ Valentine Abide Talaki (Mercer) def. Amelie Rosadoro (GS)/ Alice Bolton, 6-4

Cassandra Lecoanet / Katerina Marsalkova (SCSU) def Elena ThielClemence Butavand 6-2

Valeria Teran/ Ashikha Amalnathan (SCSU) def Alice Bohlen / Pauline Bruns 6-3

Singles 

Sophia Baranov def. Randy Rakotoarilala (NCAT), 7-5,  6-1

Luca Bohlen def. Sofiya Tsitavets (Mercer), 6-3, 6-0

Terezia Baraniakova (Kennesaw State) def. Katie Oliver 6-4 3-6 10-6

Dana Livson (Emory) def. Alice Bolton 6-2, 6-3

Juana Gomez- Weis (NCAT) def. Clemence Butavand 6-0, 6-4

Previous article
#12 Tennessee Vols Football Defeats Arkansas 34-31 in Thrilling Finish at Neyland Stadium
Next article
Cheatham County Man Jimmy Ray Butts Pleads Guilty to Fraudulent Vehicle Registration Tax Charges
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information