Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Secures Three Wins on Final Day of Georgia Southern Fall Shootout

Statesboro, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned two singles wins and one doubles win on its last day of the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, Friday.

Alice Bolton and her partner, Amelie Rosadoro of Georgia Southern, defeated Rachel Hernandez and Holyn Karp (Emory), 7-6, with a fifth-point tie breaker to win the match. Bolton and Rosadora would take defeat in the subsequent match against Antonia Schweigal and Valentine Abide Talaki (Mercer), in a 6-4 match.

Elena Thiel and Clemence Butavand lost their doubles match against the South Carolina State pair of Cassandra Lecoanet and Katerina Marsalkova. Bohlen and Bruins would also fall 6-3 to Valeria Teran and Ashikha Amalnathan of South Carolina State.

Sophia Baranov defeated her opponent in two sets, 7-5 and 6-1, against North Carolina A & T’s Randy Rakotoarilala. Luca Bohlen won the match against Sofiya Tsitavets (Mercer) in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0. Katie Oliver, Alice Bolton, and Butavand would fall in their singles matches in two sets to various opponents.

Governors vs. Various

Doubles

Amelie Rosadoro (Georgia Southern) / Alice Bolton def. Rachel Hernandez / Holyn Karp (Emory), 7-6(5)

Antonia Schweigal/ Valentine Abide Talaki (Mercer) def. Amelie Rosadoro (GS)/ Alice Bolton, 6-4

Cassandra Lecoanet / Katerina Marsalkova (SCSU) def Elena Thiel / Clemence Butavand 6-2

Valeria Teran/ Ashikha Amalnathan (SCSU) def Alice Bohlen / Pauline Bruns 6-3

Singles

Sophia Baranov def. Randy Rakotoarilala (NCAT), 7-5, 6-1

Luca Bohlen def. Sofiya Tsitavets (Mercer), 6-3, 6-0

Terezia Baraniakova (Kennesaw State) def. Katie Oliver 6-4 3-6 10-6

Dana Livson (Emory) def. Alice Bolton 6-2, 6-3

Juana Gomez- Weis (NCAT) def. Clemence Butavand 6-0, 6-4