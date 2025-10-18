APSU Women’s Lacrosse Dominates Vanderbilt Club 18-3 in First Home Scrimmage Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s lacrosse team hosted the Vanderbilt club lacrosse team at Morgan Brothers Field on Thursday with an 18-3 final score at home for the first home scrimmage win.

Freshman attacker, Fiona Lemke, started the Governors on a swift lead with three goals scored in the first two quarters. Mak Patten, Lauryn Warfield, and Emily Jannetty each scored two points.

Other notable scorers included Alexis Block, with a shot in the goal with eight seconds left in the second quarter, and Samantha Houttekier with the opening goal in the opening quarter, two-and-a-half minutes into the game.

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team will compete in a scrimmage against the Wofford Terriers on October 24th on the road, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.