Saturday, October 18, 2025
APSU Women’s Lacrosse Dominates Vanderbilt Club 18-3 in First Home Scrimmage Win

Austin Peay State University Women’s Lacrosse Scores Big in Home Scrimmage Rout Against Vanderbilt Club. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s lacrosse team hosted the Vanderbilt club lacrosse team at Morgan Brothers Field on Thursday with an 18-3 final score at home for the first home scrimmage win.   

Freshman attacker, Fiona Lemke, started the Governors on a swift lead with three goals scored in the first two quarters. Mak PattenLauryn Warfield, and Emily Jannetty each scored two points.  

Other notable scorers included Alexis Block, with a shot in the goal with eight seconds left in the second quarter, and Samantha Houttekier with the opening goal in the opening quarter, two-and-a-half minutes into the game.  

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s lacrosse team on Twitter (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@Govswlax).  

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team will compete in a scrimmage against the Wofford Terriers on October 24th on the road, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. 

