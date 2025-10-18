Planters Bank Presents Little Shop of Horrors at the Roxy for Just $5 This Sunday

Clarksville, TN – A singing plant, a daring hero, a sweet girl, and a demented dentist are coming to the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic downtown Clarksville — for only $5.00! As the Roxy Regional Theatre continues their countdown to Halloween, Planters Bank Presents… Frank Oz’s outragrous dark musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 19th, 2025, at 2:00pm.

Rick Moranis stars as quiet, shy flower shop employee Seymour, who pines for co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene) and is berated by his boss daily. It looks like Seymour’s luck is changing when he discovers an extraordinary plant which attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store — until he learns that the strange plant he has been nurturing has an insatiable appetite for blood!

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 88 minutes / Release year: 1986 / Director: Frank Oz / Cast: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, Levi Stubbs, Vincent Gardenia / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as Hocus Pocus, White Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

