Sports

Austin Peay State University Earns Double Wins on Second Day of ITA OVC Women’s Regional Championships

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Continues Momentum with Two Friday Wins at ITA OVC Regionals. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisKnoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned two wins on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Friday. 

In the doubles competition, Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov defeated Sophie Parr and Chase Metcalf (Butler), 8-5. Elena Thiel and Clemence Butavand defeated Caterina Greco and Isabel Pacheco, 8-2. Rylie Wilkison and Antonia Ferrarini (Southern Indiana) defeated Ayden Kujawa and Alice Bolton, 8-6. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns retired due to injury in their match against Lika Persypkina and Alice Otis (Louisville).  

In the singles tournament, Leyla Britez Risso (Tennessee) defeated Sophia Baranov, 6-2, 6-1. Bohlen did not compete in the main draw of singles, retiring due to injury.  

The doubles winners will continue bracket play on Saturday, October 18th.  

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State Universitywomen’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Governors vs. Various  

Doubles   

Katie Oliver / Sophia Baranov def. Sophie Parr / Chase Metcalf (Butler), 8-5 

Elena Thiel / Clemence Butavand def. Caterina Greco / Isabel Pacheco (Cincinnati), 8-2 

Rylie Wilkison / Antonia Ferrarini (Southern Indiana) def. Ayden Kujawa / Alice Bolton, 8-6 

Lika Persypkina / Alice Otis [inj] Luca Bohlen / Pauline Bruns

Singles   

Leyla Britez Risso (Tennessee), def. Sophia Baranov, 6-2, 6-1.  

