Austin Peay State University Earns Double Wins on Second Day of ITA OVC Women’s Regional Championships

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned two wins on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Friday.

In the doubles competition, Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov defeated Sophie Parr and Chase Metcalf (Butler), 8-5. Elena Thiel and Clemence Butavand defeated Caterina Greco and Isabel Pacheco, 8-2. Rylie Wilkison and Antonia Ferrarini (Southern Indiana) defeated Ayden Kujawa and Alice Bolton, 8-6. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns retired due to injury in their match against Lika Persypkina and Alice Otis (Louisville).

In the singles tournament, Leyla Britez Risso (Tennessee) defeated Sophia Baranov, 6-2, 6-1. Bohlen did not compete in the main draw of singles, retiring due to injury.

The doubles winners will continue bracket play on Saturday, October 18th.

