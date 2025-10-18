Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 18th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic and pavement markings. There will be temporary ramp closures for striping (MM 5 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 – 24).

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations. there will be temporary ramp closures for milling and paving (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for milling and paving.

Survey.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be intermittent outside shoulder closures in both directions for survey work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be intermittent outside lane closures in both directions for survey work.

Bridge Inspection

10/18, 6:00am – 2:00pm, No. 2 Lane closed I-24 WB Exit 53. Alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for protection purposes (MM 53 – 54).

Davidson County – I-40

10/19, 6:00am – 10:00am, Alternating Lane closures on I-24 EB MM 52.4 to provide protection for inspectors.LOOK AHEAD: 10/25 – 10/26, 6:00am – 3:00pm, Alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB (MM 49-50) for the Reachall.10/19, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing near Briley Parkway (MM 54).

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 255 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement markings. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Inlet cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure for inlet cleaning (MM 199 – 208).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling, paving, and bridge work. there will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Aerial fiber crossing.

10/19, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 217).

Survey.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be intermittent outside shoulder closures in both directions for survey work (MM 212.8 – 214.4).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be intermittent outside lane closures in both directions for survey work (MM 213 – 214.4).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures and intermittent ramp closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and inspection work (MM 211 – 212.8).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions. there will be intermittent ramp closures as needed at Rivergate Parkway.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

Dickson County – I-40

Pavement repair.

10/20, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be a closure of the eastbound left turn lane at the Exit 163 off-ramp for saw cutting.

10/21 – 10/22, Continuous, there will be a closure of the eastbound left turn lane at the Exit 163 off-ramp for demolition and a possible short-term ramp closure for concrete pouring. The left lane will reopen by 7:00am on Wednesday, 10/22.

Statewide Weigh-in-Motion.

Daily, 6:00am – 6:00pm (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions to install weigh-in motion sensors.

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends*), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for striping operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

*Weekend work will be scheduled if weekday work is rained out.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.