Saturday, October 18, 2025
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Rallies for 3-2 Road Victory at Stetson

Head Coach Evan Amstutz Secures First ASUN Victory as Austin Peay State University Volleyball Defeats Stetson. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballDeland, FL – Head coach Evan Amstutz picked up his first Atlantic Sun Conference win as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team defeated Stetson 3-2, Friday, at the Edmunds Center. 

Stetson took control of the first set early, going up 9-3 on Austin Peay (3-16, 1-6 ASUN). The Governors battled back to get within one at 13-12 with kills by Lauren Wallace and Sianna Dykes. The Hatters began to pull away from the Govs with a 5-0 run to lead 21-14 and eventually took the 25-17 first set win. 

The two teams went back-and-forth much of the second set, seeing 11 ties. A kill by Taly Cloyd tied the set at 20. The two teams found themselves tied again at 23 with a kill by Sianna Dykes, as the Govs ended the set on a 4-1 run with a kill by Dykes, ending the set, giving the Govs the  26-24 win.

Austin Peay State University took control of the third set quickly, leading the Hatters 8-3. The APSU Govs extended their lead to eight at 18-10 with an 11-7 run, including three kills from Cloyd and one from Wallace and Dykes each. The hatters battled back, getting within four at 24-20, but a Hatters’ error ended the set and gave the Govs the 25-20 third set win. 

The Hatters began the fourth set on a 6-0 run; however, the APSU Govs battled back to get within two at 12-10. Stetson continued to extend their lead to 22-15. A kill by Wallace got the Govs within two at 23-21, but the fourth set went to the Hatters, 25-21. 

The two teams were tied at every point to open the fifth set, with the last tie at 9. The Governors ended the set on a 7-0 run to take the 15-9 fifth set win and the 3-2 match. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team are back in action this Sunday at 11:00am CT as they face Florida Gulf Coast in Ft. Myers, FL. 

Match Points

