Sunday, October 19, 2025
APSU Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Competition at 2025 ITA OVC Regionals in Knoxville

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Wraps Regional Tournament Action at 2025 ITA Ohio Valley Championships. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisKnoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team completed its third day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Ohio Valley Regional Championships on Friday.  

In doubles matches, Valeria Ray and Bridget Stammel (Vanderbilt) defeated Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov, 8-3. Ashlie Wilson and Ece Gencer (Purdue) took the win over Elena Thiel and Clemence Butavand, 8-4.  

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will continue its fall schedule at the ASUN Fall Championships, October 24th-26th, in Jacksonville, FL. 

Doubles 

Valeria Ray / Bridget Stammel (Vanderbilt) def. Katie Oliver / Sophia Baranov, 8-3 

Ashlie Wilson / Ece Gencer (Purdue) def. Elena Thiel / Clemence Butavand, 8-4 

