Senator Marsha Blackburn Claims Joe Biden’s FBI Illegally Monitored Communications of Donald Trump Supporters

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Under Joe Biden and Christopher Wray’s leadership, the FBI was rotten to the core, corrupting our justice system to target anyone who stood up to the deep state. They raided Mar-a-Lago, indicted President Donald J. Trump on baseless charges, and weaponized America’s top law enforcement agency against conservatives, parents, and people of faith.

Last week, we found out that this abuse of power reached the halls of Congress. An internal FBI document provided by Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley revealed that the Biden FBI surveilled my private communications, as well as those of seven other U.S. Senators and one U.S. Representative. What we all have in common: We’re Republicans, we support President Trump, and we had valid questions about the 2020 election.

According to the documents, the FBI—through an anti-Trump probe led by Biden-appointed special counsel Jack Smith—tracked whom we were calling on our cellphones, where we were physically located when we made or received calls, and how long each call lasted.

While we do not yet know the predicate for the subpoena, no American should be spied on by their government over their political beliefs. Lawmakers in particular enjoy broad, constitutional protection from executive branch interference to ensure Congress’s independence. If an administration is willing to target lawmakers, what’s to stop them from going after private citizens?

This abuse of authority has no place in a nation governed by the rule of law. Yet these revelations are just the latest example of how the Biden administration created a two-tiered justice system that protected Democrats and targeted conservatives.

Earlier this year, Chairman Grassley released whistleblower disclosures showing that the Biden FBI obtained the government-issued cellphones of President Trump and Former Vice President Pence in an effort to extract data from the devices. Last month, we also learned that the agency launched a political investigation into nearly 100 Republican and conservative groups, including the Republican National Committee, the Republican Attorneys General Association, and Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

We’re only learning about this weaponization of government because the Trump administration is committed to total transparency and accountability for the American people. There must be serious consequences to ensure that such an abuse of power can never happen again.

Already, Director Patel has dismantled the FBI unit responsible for the spying operation and fired the agents who conducted it. He’s also launched an investigation to determine exactly how this corrupt probe was allowed to happen.

Based on what we already know, Jack Smith must be disbarred, along with any lawyer who enabled the FBI’s spying. We need to determine who signed the subpoena to authorize the surveillance and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. And on Thursday, I sent letters to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon demanding answers as to why these companies allowed Joe Biden’s FBI to track our communications.

Make no mistake: The Biden era of weaponized government is over. And Republicans will not stop fighting until there is full accountability.