Walmart Volunteers Join Second Harvest Food Bank to Support Middle Tennessee Families

Nashville, TN – In honor of World Food Day, 80 local Walmart associates participated in a takeover of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, on Thursday, Oct. 16, volunteering their time to fight food insecurity in the region. – In honor of World Food Day, 80 local Walmart associates participated in a takeover of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, on Thursday, Oct. 16, volunteering their time to fight food insecurity in the region.

“As the season of giving begins, our local Walmart associates are proud to volunteer their time to help neighbors in need access the nourishing meals they need for their well-being,” said Wade Hunt, Walmart market manager. “As a board member of Second Harvest, I’m honored to connect Walmart with a cause that is close to my heart and assist Middle Tennessee families in fighting food insecurity.”

Associates from 34 stores across Middle Tennessee packed and sorted 18,599 pounds of food, which will provide 17,970 meals to families in need. For nearly 25 years, Walmart has partnered with Feeding America and its network of food banks like Second Harvest, to fight hunger and for the past 12 years, that effort has included the annual “ Fight Hunger. Spark Change ” campaign.

“Walmart is one of our strongest partners in the fight against hunger,” said Dick Brown, senior director of Corporate Engagement at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “Their associates’ generosity and enthusiasm today have made a real impact, helping us provide food and hope to families across Middle and West Tennessee.”

Walmart customers shopping on Walmart.com or in the Walmart app can help fight hunger in Middle Tennessee by selecting and donating to Second Harvest through Walmart’s Spark Good Round Up program

When a Walmart customer shops on a mobile phone or computer, they can select an eligible organization, like Second Harvest, to support and will be prompted to donate to that organization each time they check out.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better—anytime and anywhere—in stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries.

With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart . Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting, on Facebook at, on X (formerly known as Twitter) atand on LinkedIn at

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is committed to ensuring equitable access to food and resources, empowering our neighbors to live free from food insecurity. For nearly 50 years, we have served our community with radical hospitality, prioritizing innovation, sustainability and partnerships to minimize food waste and maximize impact. By diverting surplus food from landfills, we provide essential nourishment while also offering education, advocacy and resources to promote long-term stability.

We believe in meeting people where they are, with compassion, respect and a focus on holistic support, working toward a future where no one is food-insecure.