Greg Gutfeld Brings 2026 U.S. Tour to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena with Tom Shillue

Clarksville, TN – Following a wildly successful 2025 run, Fox News host, bestselling author, and self-nominated Nobel Prize candidate Greg Gutfeld announces new tour dates across America in 2026, featuring Tom Shillue and a series of very surprising guests! Prepare for an unforgettable evening of enjoyment, insight and laughter — with no special pronouns required.

You watch him on The Five, you laugh with him on GUTFELD!, and you may have seen him on stage, (he was the little guy), but GUTFELD LIVE ’26 is unlike anything you’ve been to before. Don’t miss Greg, LIVE and in person as he delivers hilarious and subversive commentary on American politics and pop culture that has the Left and the Right agreeing – Greg should wear lifts!

Unfiltered, unapologetic and maybe undressed – don’t miss this opportunity to see Greg & The Gutfeld gang, like you’ve never seen them before.

Tickets for all shows (full list of dates below) go on sale to the general public Friday, October 24th at 10:00am.

Video Link

Don’t listen to us, hear what the fans are saying…

“Was the best live show I have ever seen. Everyone was funny and entertaining. Would see over and over again!!”- Kevin (Fishers Event Center, Fishers, IN – 3/15/2025)

“It was so refreshing to be surrounded by people who weren’t going to judge us for laughing at jokes, and being conservative. We loved the show, and getting to see Tom and Jamie made the night that much better. Greg seems comfortable just being himself and doing what he loves. I would highly recommend to anyone who has felt stifled for having beliefs that go against mainstream media.” – Julie (Fishers Event Center, Fishers, IN – 3/15/2025)

“Loved, loved the show! Didn’t know what to expect, but it exceeded my expectations. It was funny and serious at times but was the best show I have been to in a long time… Great music, great jokes and I just love how raw Greg Gutfeld always is. What you see is what you get! Definitely will go again!” – Jody (Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI – 6/7/2025)

“The show was fun, interactive, and provided much needed light and laughs for 2025.” – Thomas (BMO Center, Rockford, IL – 6/8/25)

“Thought Greg was hotter looking in real life than on his TV show!” – Laura (BMO Center, Rockford IL – 6/8/25)

GUTFELD LIVE ‘26 Tour Dates:

Saturday, February 28th, 2026 – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair (Westbury, NY)

Saturday, April 11th, 2026 – Gas South Arena (Duluth, GA)

Sunday, April 12th, 2026 – VBC Propst Arena (Huntsville, AL)

Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 – Ford Idaho Center (Nampa, ID)

Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 – Cable Dahmer Arena (Independence, MO)

Saturday, June 6th, 2026 – Comerica Center (Frisco, TX)

Sunday, June 7th, 2026 – Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte, NC)

Saturday, September 19th, 2026 – Lee’s Family Forum (Henderson, NV)

Sunday, September 20th, 2026 – F&M Bank Arena (Clarksville, TN)

Saturday, October 17th, 2026 – The Maverik Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Sunday, October 18th, 2026 – The Family Arena (St. Charles, MO)

About Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld has been called “outrageous and outspoken,” neither of which he denies. A libertarian, political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and author, he is perhaps best known as the Late Night Host of the #1 hit show GUTFELD! on the Fox News Channel where he parodies current events and converses on key issues with his trademark humor.

He is also co-host of the #1 daily hit show The Five, host of the new game show Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss? on Fox Nation and the former host of the legendary Fox News Channel program Red Eye. The Weekly Standard calls him “the most dangerous man on television.” According to the magazine, unlike other media darlings, “Gutfeld’s stuff actually is subversive, a stink bomb hurled into every faculty lounge, mainstream newsroom, movie studio, and nonprofit boardroom in America.”

Prior to joining Fox, Gutfeld was a staff writer at Prevention and editor-in-chief of Men’s Health magazine. He later became editor-in-chief of Stuff and Maxim magazine in the U.K. He was also a contributor for the Huffington Post, where he became legendary for his “inspired, lunatic ridicule of his leftwing fellow Huffers.”

He’s been published in countless magazines, has appeared in too many profiles to mention, and was only fingerprinted once. He is the author of ten books, among them, six New York Times Best Sellers, The Joy of Hate, Not Cool, How to be Right, The Gutfeld Monologues, The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help and his most recent The King of Late Night. “Trust me, you don’t want him setting his sights on your hypocrisy and public failings. Consider yourself warned.” – Andrew Breitbart

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com