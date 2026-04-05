Tennessee Tourism Unveils Spring Travel Guide Featuring New Attractions and Culinary Adventures

Nashville, TN – Spring wildflowers bloom and the outdoors beckon. Making Magic in the Mountains, a live mural painting festival, Cork to Fork Culinary Trail experience on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, Hot Slaw & Art Y’all, Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, new restaurants, speakeasies and iconic anniversaries abound. Here’s a look at what’s new and happening this season in Tennessee.

New Attractions, Exhibits and Experiences

Statewide – Have your whiskey and eat it too. The Tennessee Whiskey Trail debuts the Cork to Fork Culinary Trail March 31st, pairing distilleries with local restaurants to create spirit-infused, chef-driven dishes like maple bread pudding and smoked old-fashioned bone-in pork loin. Register for a Cork to Fork digital passport to find your perfect pairing.

Gatlinburg – Anakeesta’s Mountaintop Adventure Park debuts an immersive Firefly Experience, inspired by the Synchronous Fireflies and the new Crystal Express, a 56-glass gondola experiences offering panoramic views of the mountains, as part of its Making More Magic expansion.

Pigeon Forge – NightFlight Expedition takes flight spring 2026 at Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove. Adventurers will fly through the Smokies, conquer raging rapids, climb mountain peaks and glide across a shimmering lake on this thrilling first-of-its-kind ride.

Knoxville – Muralists go head-to-head in a live painting competition during the new KnoxWalls Murals & Music Festival May 30 around Emory Place. Festgoers can watch the art unfold, enjoy performances by local & regional musicians and shop from local businesses and crafters.

Chattanooga – Ruby Falls has a new Junior Caver Tour. In this guided cave adventure, families see incredible ancient formations on the way to the waterfall, explore cave geology, learn why caves form and why conservation matters. Each child earns a badge and take-home activity sheet.

Nashville – Lost & Found, a new community space and outdoor hangout in East Nashville, features an open-air bar, wine shop, shopping, and rotating food trucks including The Pepper Pot.

Memphis – The National Civil Rights Museum’s Legacy Experience opens May 16th. Five immersive thematic galleries explore poverty, education, housing, gender equity and nonviolence, weaving together history and urgent questions of today. New outdoor spaces also feature reflection areas. This landmark expansion also marks the museum’s 35th anniversary.

Clarksville – The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum opens May 16th and will be the second largest museum in the nation’s Army-museum enterprise. Exhibits and artifacts will represent and honor the legacy of service members.

New Hotels and Places To Stay

Nashville – Opening June 2026, the Songteller Hotel will celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton with Dolly’s Life of Many Colors museum, rooftop bar, live entertainment, and immersive storytelling elements inspired by Dolly’s songs and journey.

Jackson – The new Hyatt Place offers 127 stylish guest rooms, a restaurant, fitness center, and pool, located just minutes from downtown. Guests and locals can also enjoy classic Italian cuisine at Vicari, a warm and inviting restaurant on the hotel’s first floor.

Oneida – Stay, celebrate and relax at Timber Rock Lodge, a boutique hotel, spa and event venue near Big South Fork with mountain views, scenic trails and outdoor adventure.

New Restaurants, Businesses and Music Venues

Knoxville – The new Belltown development opens this spring with a more than 40-acre public park, playground, dog park, kayak area, food truck park, an amphitheater, walking trails and restaurants, including Abridged Beer Company, Soccer Taco, and Sugar Queen Creamery.

Nashville – Bar Mar and Butterfly bring two new vibrant culinary options to W Nashville. Bar Mar celebrates the bounty of the sea and exceptional meats, while Butterfly brings elevated craft cocktails and vibrant music set amid the backdrop of sweeping skyline views.

Elizabethton – The Downtown Post is a newly opened boutique set inside the city’s historic former post office building in the heart of downtown. Shoppers are also within walking distance of local restaurants, other local shops and landmarks like the Covered Bridge and Watauga River.

Waynesboro – Laughter and conversation flow for locals and visitors alike at The Family Diner. This new space serves mouthwatering dishes for every palate and hosts fun bingo and trivia nights nestled in the heart of the town.

Hampshire – Valley Kitchen Restaurant serves creative, fine Southern food, like chicken marinated in sweet tea, prepared by primo chef Braiden Mallon.

New Bars, Breweries, Distilleries, Wineries, Spirits, Coffee and Tea

Clarksville – The veteran-owned Leatherwood Distillery proudly crafts award-winning spirits with unmatched passion and precision and opens its doors in the heart of Clarksville May 15th.

Tullahoma – Tully’s Coffee Co. is now open and serves fresh brews and delicious baked goods. A mural featuring the shop’s namesake, a puppy named Tully, is the perfect photo op.

Winchester – Filo’s Tavern, a restaurant with a from scratch kitchen using the finest local sourced ingredients, will open a new “speakeasy” with classic Filo’s vibes and cocktails.

Iconic Anniversaries

Memphis – Celebrate 50 years of beauty at Dixon Gallery and Gardens with Tulips & Spring Color at the Dixon, the largest spring bulb display in the museum’s history! Over 500,000 bulbs including tulips, daffodils and anemones will cover the grounds in a breathtaking explosion of color.

Nashville – Frist Art Museum celebrates 25 years. Housed in a beautifully preserved Art Deco former post office, the museum brings world-class rotating exhibitions from around the globe to Nashville to enrich the city’s vibrant and dynamic arts scene.

New Or Popular Spring Festivals

Bartlett (Now-spring) – Old Brownsville Farms is expanding its you-pick flower farm experience this spring. The farm will have 7,500 bulbs blooming including tulips, daffodils, ranunculus, iris and more. Visitors can pick their own flowers for Mother’s Day and throughout spring.

Jackson (Now-April 4th) – Donnell Century Farms is launching a new seasonal spring tradition with its first-ever Tulip Festival, with family-friendly fun, beautiful blooms, classic farm experiences with Easter egg hunts, baby animal encounters, vibrant tulips and photo-worthy displays.

Nashville (Now-April 12th) – Cheekwood in Bloom returns with a patriotic theme to celebrate America’s 250th with 250,000 red and white tulips, purple-blue violas, and hyacinths. Popular events return during the spring festival like the Great Spring Art Hop and Dogs & Dogwoods.

Cleveland (April 11th) – Hot Slaw is the first official state food of Tennessee. Get ready for a fun, unique and totally unexpected food and art festival at Hot Slaw & Art Y’all, 12-7 p.m. in the historic downtown with art, a hot slaw cook-off, live music and more.

Kingsport (April 18th) – The Kingsport ARTS Festival held downtown features an iron pour, glassblowing, chalk art, watercolor, hands-on activities, art demos, music and storytelling.

South Pittsburg (April 25th-26th) – The National Cornbread Festival features a cornbread cookoff, tours of the Lodge Cast Iron Foundry, tours of the Lodge Cast Iron Museum live music, arts and crafts, games, carnival rides and fun activities.

Knoxville (May 1st-2nd) – Go over the moon and into the woods during the Outlandish Adventure Festival. The event is packed with live music, daring spectacles and encourages festgoers to experience the untamed beauty of Knoxville’s trails, rivers and wild spaces.

Gatlinburg (May 1st-June 1st – Experience the breathtaking beauty of Smokies in spring during Mountain Laurel Days at Gatlinburg SkyPark, which transforms as mountain laurel blooms create a stunning pink and white tapestry along hiking trails.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state. Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.