Austin Peay State University Graduate Richard G. Fraser Funds New Tennis Scholarship Through Estate Donation

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from the estate of Richard G. Fraser, who graduated from Austin Peay State University (APSU) in 1971, has established the Richard G. Fraser Tennis Scholarship for APSU students.

To qualify for this scholarship, student-athletes must be part of the APSU men’s or women’s tennis programs.

“Gifts like this one from Mr. Fraser show a true passion, in this instance for tennis, and it’s an inspiration to have a gift that aims to extend that passion to others,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “The student-athletes who benefit from this scholarship follow in Mr. Fraser’s footsteps and will hopefully have their lives enriched on the court, just as he did.”

Richard Fraser was born on September 16th, 1948, in Queens, New York, and grew up in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He worked as a claims processor for Delta Dental, Life of Georgia and Equitable and was an avid tennis player. He passed away in December 2021 at the age of 73.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.