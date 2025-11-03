APSU Women’s Basketball Makes History with 115-46 Win Over Sewanee at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Head coach Brittany Young and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team made history with their 115-46 season-opening win against Sewanee, Monday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (1-0) took control of the game early, as Jim’Miyah Branton’s driving layup allowed them to lead by five at 11-6 with 6:33 left in the first quarter. The Governors held Sewanee (0-1) scoreless from 6:46 in the first quarter until 6:54 in the second quarter, as a three-pointer by Hannah Cleveland ended their drought.

The Governors built their lead up to 33 at 39-6 before Cleveland’s jumper cut the Tigers’ deficit to 30 at 39-9. The two teams traded shots until JaNiah Newell’s good three-pointer drew a foul and she completed the four-point play to give the Govs a 40-point lead at 54-14. A three-pointer by Jade Rucker and a layup from Mya Williams ended the first half with the Govs leading 61-16.

Rucker started the third quarter quickly with a jumper at 9:28, and a three-pointer at 9:04 extended Austin Peay’s lead to 50. Another three-pointer by Cleveland cut the Tigers ‘ deficit to 46 at 66-20, but the Tigers entered another scoring drought from 7:01-1:48.

Austin Peay State University built its lead to 59 at 79-20 with a layup from Jeanine Brandsma before Sewanee ended its drought with a layup by Cleveland, making the score 79-22. A free throw by Olivia Falvey allowed the Tigers to trail 53 79-26, but Maeva Fotsa ended the third frame with a layup to give the Governors an 81-26 lead headed into the final ten minutes.

Falvey opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and free throws to get Sewanee within 81-31, but the APSU Govs continued to use their momentum to build on their lead. A three-pointer by Anovia Sheals at 6:26 was quickly followed by a three-pointer by Jade Rucker at 5:53, giving the Govs a 101-63 lead.

A three-pointer by Cleveland would cut their deficit to 59 at 103-44, but this was as close as they would get for the remainder of the game, as the APSU Govs would take the 115-46 win.

The Difference

Rebounds. The Governors outrebounded the Tigers 59-30. Austin Peay State University also outscored Sewanee 34-9 on second chances.

Inside The Box Score

The 115-46 win marked Brittany Young‘s first career 100-point game.

The APSU Govs’ 115 points were the most by the team since its 116 against Fort Campbell on November 12th, 1979.

Austin Peay State University also scored the most points by a team at F&M Bank Arena, with the men’s program putting up 101 points against North Florida on March 5th, 2024.

Six Governors saw double-figure scoring: Anovia Sheals, Jim’Miyah Branton, Jade Rucker, JaNiah Newell, Kyra Perkins, and McKenzie Neal. This marked the first time since February 4th, 2023, against Eastern Kentucky that the APSU Govs had six players in double-figures.

Anovia Sheals led the Govs with 23 points, Jim’Miyah Branton had 20.

Jade Rucker led the team with nine rebounds, eight of which were defensive.

Jim’Miyah Branton had seven assists, Veronaye Charlton had six.

Jade Rucker had three steals.

Mckenzie Neal and Jade Rucker had two blocks each.

The APSU Govs outscored the Tigers 36-6 off turnovers, 78-14 in the paint, 34-9 on second-chances, 33-3 on fast breaks, and 63-9 off the bench.

Austin Peay State University’s 48 field-goals were the most by the program since their 44 against Bethel, December 12th, 1992.

