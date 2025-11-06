Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Locust Road area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Locust Road and surrounding areas for water main leak repair work.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Locust Road (Holly Circle to Dogwood Lane)

Irene Drive

Dogwood Lane (Locust Road to Canterbury Road)

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

A road closure at the intersection of Locust Road and Dogwood Lane is possible during the work. Local and school bus traffic will have access, all other traffic will be detoured to Gaylewood Drive and Canterbury Road to avoid the work zone.

Dogwood Lane will be closed from Gaylewood Drive to Locust Road. Traffic will be detoured to Gaylewood Drive and Locust Road to avoid the work zone.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 9:00pm.