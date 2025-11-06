68.4 F
Sports

APSU’s Grace Austin, Isabella Russell Open AVCA Beach National Championship Friday

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Duo Competes at AVCA National Championship in Huntsville. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballHuntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball duo of Grace Austin and Isabella Russell begin their stay at the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association Beach Volleyball National Championship with a Friday 8:00am match at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Courts in Huntsville, Alabama.

Austin and Russell are the first Governors’ tandem to earn their bid in the AVCA Beach National Championship and just the second pairing to participate in the national tournament.

The senior-freshman duo’s first match is against Loyola Marymount’s Anna Pelloia and Magdalena Rabitsch. Pelloia and Rabitsch helped lead the Lions to a 38-7 record in the spring and advance to the NCAA Beach Volleyball National Championship before falling in a five-set match to TCU.

With a win against LMU’s pairing, Austin and Russell would play the winner of Washington’s Teila Allen and Emma Hohenauer against North Florida’s Madison Espy and Presley Murray on Friday at 10:30am. In a loss, the Governors would face the loser of TCU’s Natalie Glenn and Anhelina Hkmil against Santa Clara’s Avery Cukjati and Sadie Snipes on Friday at 1:00pm.

Follow the APSU Govs 

For news and updates throughout Austin and Russell’s stay at the AVCA Beach National Championship, follow the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

