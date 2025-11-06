68.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 6, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Juvenile Maria Betancourt
News

Clarksville Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Juvenile Maria Betancourt

News Staff
By News Staff
Maria Betancourt
Maria Betancourt

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Maria Betancourt. Maria was last seen on November 5th, 2025, at approximately 11:30pm at her residence on Bevard Road.

Family members discovered she had run away when they checked on her around 6:00am this morning and found a note she had written before leaving.

Maria is described as being 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

Previous article
APSU’s Grace Austin, Isabella Russell Open AVCA Beach National Championship Friday
Next article
Montgomery County announces Second Street Closure in Downtown Clarksville Rescheduled to Monday, November 10th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information