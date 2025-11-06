Clarksville Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Juvenile Maria Betancourt

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Maria Betancourt. Maria was last seen on November 5th, 2025, at approximately 11:30pm at her residence on Bevard Road.

Family members discovered she had run away when they checked on her around 6:00am this morning and found a note she had written before leaving.

Maria is described as being 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.