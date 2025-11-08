51.6 F
Fort Campbell

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Releases Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA Schedule

Veterans Day

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Monday, November 10th, and the Veterans Day Holiday Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

Fort Campbell DONSA – Monday, November 10th

  • All BACH Services Open 24/7:
    • Emergency Center
    • Labor and Delivery
  • Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:
    • Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.
    • All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics
    • Dental Clinics will consolidate to Adkins Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028.
    • Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies
  • BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:
    • Emergency Center
    • Labor and Delivery
    • Inpatient Services
    • For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.

Veterans Day – Tuesday, November 11th

  • Outpatient Services:
    • Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.
    • Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.
    • Emergency Center

Additional Services

Appointments

  • To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

All outpatient services reopen normal hours Wednesday, November 12th.

