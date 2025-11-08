Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 7th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Cheatham County and Robertson County will be doing resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of thermoplastic, pavement markings, and rumble strips. There will be temporary ramp closures at Exit 31 (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for milling, paving, and shoulder stone operations.

Bridge inspection.

11/9, 6:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures WB (MM 49.2 – 50).

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work, wall texture, and striping. There will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Bridge inspection.

11/6 – 11/7, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a mobile work zone for bridge inspection (MM 204 – 209).

LOOK AHEAD: 11/15, 6:00am – 12:00pm, All lanes of traffic will be diverted to the I-40 EB Exit 206 for one hour for bridge inspection (MM 206).

The cleaning of median inlets with a vac truck.

Davidson County – I-65

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside single lane closure in both directions for media inlet cleaning. Traffic control will be provided (MM 204-213).11/9, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing on I-40 at Donelson Pike (MM 217).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge including thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for wall texture coating and pavement markings.

Streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane and shoulder closure in both directions.

Aerial crossing.

11/9, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing of I-65 near Garfield Street overpass.

Barrier wall repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane and shoulder closure for barrier wall repair (MM 87.2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane and shoulder closure for barrier wall repair (MM 90.2)

Davidson County – I-440

Milling of asphalt bumps at the end of the ramp unto I-440 from West End Avenue.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a closure on both ramps on West End Avenue to I-440 EB at Exit 1.

Bridge Inspection.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/15, 6:00am – 12:00pm, Lane 2 will be closed on the I-440 EB ramp for bridge inspection work (MM 0-0.1).

LOOK AHEAD: 11/15, 6:00am – 12:00pm, all lanes will be closed temporarily on I-440 WB ramp toward I-40 WB. Traffic will be diverted to I-40 EB for one hour (MM 0.2).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/16 – 11/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and full road closures on I-65 and US 31W in both directions to set steel beams for bridge. Detours will be utilized (MM 95-99).

Dickson County – I-40

ITS Installation.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-40 EB for connection of DMS to the cabinet (MM 161 – 162).

Tier 2 patching.

11/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a closure of lane 3 and the shoulder on I-40 EB, and the I-840 on-ramp to I-40 EB. There is a second location that will require a closure of lane 2, lane3, shoulder, and the I-840 EB off-ramp (MM 175-177).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

Humphreys County – I-40

The interchange modifications on I-40 at SR-13, including grading, drainage, lighting, and paving.

11/9 – 11/12, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be intermittent nightly lance closures on the right lanes of I-40 at Exit 143 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping operations in order to install a traffic shift.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

