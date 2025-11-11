Clarksville Police Charge Second Suspect in State Line Road Homicide Investigation

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit continued their investigation throughout the night and have charged a second suspect, 18-year-old Sean Young, with Criminal Homicide related to the fatal shooting that occurred on November 9th, 2025.

Mr. Young turned himself in to the Montgomery County Jail earlier this evening and he has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Information regarding Mr. Young was not released earlier in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.