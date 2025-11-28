Clarksville Police Respond to Severe Head-On Collision at 1525 Ashland City Road; Several Hurt

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a head-on crash involving two vehicles at 1525 Ashland City Road (41A Bypass). The collision occurred at approximately 5:19pm.

At least one of the drivers is being transported to Nashville by LifeFlight helicopter, and their condition is unknown at this time. Several other individuals sustained injuries and are being transported by Montgomery County EMS to Tennova Healthcare.

The Bypass remains completely shut down, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

No further information is available at this time.