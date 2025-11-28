Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Brings New Life to Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” December 5th–21st

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre is breathing new life into Charles Dickens’ timeless story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts, and eleventh-hour redemption.

Witness Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long in Patrick Barlow’s thrilling new stage adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at 7:00pm.

Directed by Noel Rennerfeldt, this fast-paced retelling by the writer of the Broadway and West End hit “The 39 Steps” takes Dickens’ classic story of redemption and makes it feel brand new again. From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, some of Dickens’ most beloved characters are brought to life by only five actors: David Graham (Ebenezer Scrooge), Levi O’Dell (Bob Cratchit and others), Kelly Brosnan (Ghost of Christmas Past and others), Ashley Birnbaum (Ghost of Christmas Present and others) and Jacob Tate Heuer (Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and others).

Produced in part by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers and Stacey Streetman with additional funding support provided by Jim & Joyce Hines, “A Christmas Carol” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Performances are at 7:00pm on December 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th and 20th; and at 2:00pm on December 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, December 5th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

“A Christmas Carol” will be the final production in the current building at 100 Franklin Street before the Roxy Regional Theatre moves to its temporary location at 114 Public Square during construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.