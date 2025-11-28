APSU Extends Football Head Coach Jeff Faris’ Contract Through 2030

Clarksville, TN – After a historic 2025 season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Jeff Faris has agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season, APSU Interim Athletics Director Jordan Harmon announced Friday.

“Jeff has the Austin Peay State University football program moving forward, and I am confident he will continue to build on this successful season,” said APSU President Dr. Mike Licari. “I am proud of the team culture he has built, which competes for championships while pursuing excellence in the classroom and being committed to our Clarksville Community.”

In the 2025 season opener, Faris led the Governors to their first win over an FBS opponent since 1987 when they beat Middle Tennessee, 34-14, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Austin Peay State University also beat No. 16 West Georgia, 44-30, in Fortera Stadium to secure the first season in program history with both an FBS win and a ranked-FCS win.

Faris and the APSU Govs went 6-0 at Fortera Stadium in 2025, marking the first time the program had achieved a 6-0 home record since the 1949 season. Faris also recorded the fourth-best second-year turnaround in program history, increasing his win total from his first season by three with a 7-5 record.

“We are thrilled to extend Coach Faris as the leader of Austin Peay State University football,” said Harmon. “Jeff has brought outstanding leadership, a relentless work ethic, and a clear vision for this program. His commitment to our student-athletes – both on and off the field – has elevated the standard of Govs football. We believe wholeheartedly in the direction he’s leading this team, and we’re excited for the future of Austin Peay State University under his continued guidance.”

“Natalie, Jack, Eli, Cal, and I are extremely grateful and could not be more excited about our future at Austin Peay State University,” said Faris. “Dr. Licari and our university leadership continue to double down on their commitment to our football program, and most importantly, their commitment to our student-athletes. Austin Peay State University continues to be aggressive and bold in this new era, and we are closing the gap in an effort to support our players like never before and to provide a student-athlete experience that is second to none. Our family loves Clarksville, our unbelievable community, and we look forward to the myriad of great memories that lie ahead. We are just getting started! We Will! Let’s Go Peay!”

In Faris’ second season, the Governors’ offense ranked fourth in the FCS and led the UAC in red zone offense (.935). APSU ranked 13th in the FCS in total offense (451.1), 14th in passing offense (264.7), and 15th in scoring offense (35.1) – it ranked second in the United Athletic Conference in all three categories. The Governors also ranked 25th in the FCS and third in the UAC in rushing offense (186.4).

Under Faris’ tutelage, quarterback Chris Parson, who is a finalist for the 2025 Walter Payton Award, ranked fourth in the FCS in total offense (312.2) and points responsible for (222) – he led the UAC in both categories. Parson also ranked eighth in the FCS in passing yards (3,003), 10th in pass efficiency (160.8), 12th in rushing touchdowns (14), and 15th in passing touchdowns (23) – he was second in the UAC in all four categories.

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow Austin Peay State University football on X and (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.