19 Tennessee Vols Football Faces #14 Vanderbilt in Rivalry Duel to Close Regular Season at Neyland Stadium

#18 Tennessee (8-3 | 4-3 SEC) vs. #12 Vanderbilt (9-2 | 5-2 SEC)

Saturday, November 29th, 2025 | 2:30pm CT / 3:30pm

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – No. 18/18/19 Tennessee Vols football team caps its regular season slate with a top-20 showdown against in-state rival No. 12/12/14 Vanderbilt for Senior Day on Saturday afternoon inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

Neyland Stadium, Preserved by Pilot

Neyland Stadium has been home of the Vols for more than 100 years and that legacy will live on thanks to a transformative partnership with Tennessee Athletics and Knoxville-based Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America.

In August 2024, Tennessee and Pilot announced the partnership that preserves the iconic venue’s name and enhances the stadium experience for future generations. Under the terms of the agreement, which is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged.

Neyland Stadium. Home of the Vols. Proudly preserved by Pilot.

Gameday Timeline

Marty & McGee – 9:00am-10:00am (Ayres Hall Lawn)

SEC Nation – 10:00am – Noon (Ayres Hall Lawn)

Heupel on SEC Nation Set– 11:00am (Ayres Hall Lawn)

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 11:30am

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 11:30am

Vol Village Opens – 12:00pm

Gates Open – 1:00pm

Vol Walk – 1:10pm

Pride of the Southland Band March – 1:50pm (Map of Band March Route)

Senior Day Ceremony – 3:07pm

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 3:21pm

National Anthem/Flyover – 3:24pm

*Three Blackhawk helicopters from the Tennessee Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility #2

Vols Run Through the T – 3:32pm

Kickoff – 3:35pm

Important Gameday Information

Earlier this year, University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced updates for fans coming to Neyland Stadium in 2025.

To ease congestion, gates will now open for all fans two and a half hours before kickoff. Gate 20 will reopen to all fans, and students will continue to enter the stadium at the southeast corner at Gate 4. Students are encouraged to walk down Lake Loudoun Blvd. and turn left onto Phillip Fulmer Way at the Pat Summitt statue.

To adjust for additional congestion for fans entering the stadium, the Pride of the Southland Band’s march will begin on Pat Head Summitt Street at 2:35pm. The band will then take a left onto Volunteer Blvd. and proceed down the Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway before entering Neyland Stadium at Gate 25. The salute to the hill will take place at the corner of Volunteer Blvd. and the entrance to the Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway.

For more information and the updated pregame policies, as well as suggested entry points based on seat locations, CLICK HERE.

For the most up-to-date information on all of Tennessee’s 2025 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

Neyland Stadium Fan Enhancements, Updates and Initiatives for 2025

Fans will notice a number of new features and amenities that have been completed for the 2025 season. Most notably, major updates have been completed in the South End Zone. Entry into Gate 9 has doubled in size while the southwest plaza has expanded to ease congestion. A new elevator has been added to the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium, allowing patrons to access all three levels on the south end of the stadium.

Fans will also notice new restrooms, a new UT Medical first aid station and a significantly wider concourse to help ease navigation around the south end of the stadium. A Vintage Volunteer trailer has been behind section M on the new south concourse of Neyland Stadium. The shop will offer vintage gear and unique items.

Beginning this fall, Neyland Stadium is now a cashless venue. Fans should be prepared as they approach concession stands, Vol Shop or any retail locations inside the stadium. All Tennessee venues will be cashless during the 2025-26 athletic year.

For more information on all updates and new initiatives in place at Neyland Stadium this season, click HERE.

Tickets and Parking

Tickets for Saturday’s game are officially sold out. Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are now digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android). Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue. The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.

Tennessee Athletics APP

Gameday Events and Activities

Fans are encouraged to download the new and improved Tennessee Athletics App , which houses the GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in stadium light shows, and much more.Search Tennessee Athletics in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this LINK to download.

SEC Nation: SEC Nation Presented by T-Mobile, the SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, as well as the hit show Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, will be on location in Knoxville for Saturday’s contest.

Both shows will originate from the Ayres Hall lawn. SEC Nation airs live from 10:00am-noon ET on SEC Network and follows Marty & McGee, which airs from 9:00am-10:00am ET. For more information, click HERE.

Senior Day: Tennessee’s seniors will be honored during a pregame ceremony on the field. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 3:00pm so that they can join in recognizing the program’s senior class.

Vol Village Presented by Toyota: Vol Village presented by Toyota, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages.

Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. This week’s featured band is HWY TENN. Vol Village opens at noon for Saturday’s game.

Truly’s Tailgate: Located outside Gate 9, fans are encouraged to visit the new and improved Truly’s area for food, drinks and more! Truly’s Tailgate has expanded with Texas Roadhouse and a number of other new food and beverage options for fans to enjoy before and during the game.

Broadcast Information

Fans may enter Truly’s prior to gates opening without having a ticket scanned. When gates open, fans will need to scan their ticket to enter Truly’s.For any game starting later than noon ET, Truly’s will open four hours prior to kickoff. For Saturday’s game, the tailgate will open at 11:30am. Truly’s will stay open throughout the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks and additional restroom options. Truly’s will close at the end of the third quarter.For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday

TV Info

Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter) will have the call for Saturday’s game at 3:30pm on ESPN.

Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 84) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 84). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App. Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Ramon Foster (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Hubbs, begins two hours prior to kickoff at 1:00pm. VFL Jayson Swain also returns as part of the official gameday radio team this season and will be a part of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame programming.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will originate live from Neyland Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need To Know

Vols in the Polls

Tennessee enters Saturday’s regular-season finale ranked 18th in the AP poll and the coaches poll, moving up two spots in each after its road win over Florida last weekend. The Vols also moved up one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 19.

The Vols have now appeared in 22 consecutive CFP rankings dating back to November of 2022. UT has also been ranked in the AP poll for 33 straight weeks dating back to December 3rd, 2023 and has spent 61 weeks in a row in the coaches poll, marking its longest streak since appearing in 92 consecutive Coaches polls from November 27th, 1994 to October 1st, 2000.

The Big 3

UT’s three-headed monster at wide receiver has been as productive as any trio in the country this season. Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Chris Brazzell II, Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews have combined for 2,409 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on the year. UT’s wideouts have combined for nine 100-yard receiving games this season, three more than the next closest SEC teams (Mississippi State & Texas A&M – 6).

The Vols are the only FBS program this season with three players with at least 700 receiving yards. It’s the first time in school history that UT has achieved that feat. Only one other time has Tennessee produced three receivers with over 600 yards receiving – 1997 when Marcus Nash (1,170), Jermaine Copeland (732) and Peerless Price (698) did it. Tennessee and Ole Miss are the only SEC programs since 2020 to have three players with over 700 receiving yards in a single season. The Rebels did it in 2023 and 2024.

Joey 3,000

During last Saturday’s road victory against Florida, which was Tennessee’s first win in Gainesville since 2003, senior quarterback Joey Aguilar eclipsed the 3,000-yard passing mark for the season, becoming the fifth Vol signal caller to achieve the feat in program history – joining Peyton Manning (1996, 1997), Tyler Bray (2012), Erik Ainge (2007) and Hendon Hooker (2022). His 3,145 passing yards rank fifth in UT single-season history, 142 shy of tying Manning’s 1996 record.

Defense Doing Its Job

The Vols’ defense has shown marked improvement down the stretch, allowing just 17.7 points per game in the month of November. UT has allowed just two touchdowns and 20 combined points over its last two games en route to blowout wins over New Mexico State and Florida.

Tennessee has lived in opponent’s backfields this season with 35 total sacks, which is fourth in the SEC and fifth in the nation. The Vols rank fourth in the nation in sacks per game (3.18), as well. The Big Orange have recorded at least three sacks in eight of 11 games, including four or more in three of seven conference contests. UT has amassed 21 total sacks in conference play, which is fifth in the league.

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 79-32-5 (NCAA) | 81-32-5 (On Field)

The Vols and Commodores will meet for the 119th time when the two teams square off for state bragging rights on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The series dates all the way back to 1892 and the two programs have played each other every year since 1945.

Tennessee has won 36 of the last 42 meetings in the series, including six in a row. UT’s 81 wins over Vanderbilt are its second most over any opponent behind Kentucky (86).

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

In his fifth season as head coach, Clark Lea has the Commodores on the cusp of a potential College Football Playoff berth with a 9-2 overall record and 5-2 mark in league play.

Veteran quarterback Diego Pavia leads the SEC in total offense, averaging 325.9 yards per game. Through the air, Pavia has completed 224 of 312 pass attempts for 2,924 yards and a conference-best 26 touchdowns. He also leads the Dores ground attack with 132 rushing attempts for 661 yards and eight scores.

Star tight end Eli Stowers is Vandy’s top threat in the passing game with 57 receptions for 705 yards and four touchdowns. The wide receiver duo of Tre Richardson and Junior Sherrill has also been dangerous with 1,189 yards and 12 touchdowns combined on the year. Junior running back Sedrick Alexander has been productive, as well, with 92 carries for 445 yards and eight touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Bryan Longwell leads the team with 62 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. Edge rusher Miles Capers leads Vanderbilt with 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks while defensive back Martel Hight has a team-leading three interceptions.