Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Jimenez

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Jimenez, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 25th, 2025, at Tennova Medical Center.
Evelyn was born on January 10th, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM to the late Duane Finley, Evelyn was also preceded in death by her sons, Alexander and Patrick Jimenez; daughter, Faith Jimenez; and brother Charles Finley.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Francisco Jimenez; mother, Alice Finley; son; Francisco (Jenny) Jimenez ,Jr.; Jennifer (Kenney) Ruggles; brothers, Eugene, Donald, and Steven Finley; sisters, Dolly Briggs, Janette Carr, Darlene Doss, Donna Werner, and Becky Perkins; 13 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 1st, 2025 at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 30th, 2025 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Neal Tarpley Parchman.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
