Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Travel to Face Kansas in Weekend Basketball Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its road game stretch with a Sunday 2:00pm game at Kansas City.

Austin Peay (3-1) took a 68-54 win over Chattanooga on Thursday. Jim’Miyah Branton led the Govs with 14 points as Maeva Fotsa led with a career-high six rebounds. The Govs led wire-to-wire as they earned the program’s 10th win against the Mocs.

Kansas City (2-4) most recently fell 75-64 to UTEP, on November 25th. Emani Bennett and Jamyah Winters combined for 30 points in the loss, and Zaire Harrell led with seven rebounds. The Roos’ most recent win was a 121-43 victory against Hesston, November 20th. Five Roos saw double-figures, highlighted by a 28-point performance by Kelby Bannerman.

This marks the fourth meeting between the Govs and the Roos, with the Govs leading the all-time series, 2-1. The last matchup was a 78-63 Governor win, November 14th, 2023, at the Viking Invitational.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fifth season as a head coach and fifth year with the Governors.

The Governors’ returners are Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

Young added three freshmen to the squad in Jade Rucker, Jim’Miyah Branton, and McKenzie Neal, and six transfers in Kyra Perkins, Veronaye Charlton, Mya Williams, Maeva Fotsa, Ines Gnahore, and Lameria Thomas.

The Governors lead the Atlantic Sun Conference with a 49.8 field-goal percentage and 21.75 turnovers forced per game.

Veronaye Charlton is first in the conference with a 92.3 free-throw percentage and is second with 3.8 assists per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is second with 3.8 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is fourth in the conference with 14.8 points per game.

About the Kansas City Roos

Kansas City is 2-4 on the season: 2-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Roos are first in the Summit League with 11.0 steals per game, a 46.1 three-point percentage, and 22.33 turnovers forced per game.

Individually, Tierra Trotter is first in the conference with 4.0 assists per game, and Elauni Bennett leads with 4.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Jamyah Winter leads with three-point attempts (43), three-point percentage (51.2), three-pointers (22), and three-pointers per game (3.67).

Winter’s 3.67 three-pointers per game rank fifth in the nation.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

