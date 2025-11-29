Clarksville Obituary: Mary Ann Graven

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life for Mary Ann Graven, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, at 4:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00pm until the hour of service.

Mary Ann was born on November 17th, 1941, to Earl and Frances Morris in Dearborn, MI. She passed away on November 27th, 2025. Mary Ann enjoyed going to the casino to play the slot machines, playing bingo, solving puzzles, and reading.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, David E. Graven and siblings, Caroline Francis and Charles Morris.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons, David Lee and his wife Sherri, Charles and his wife, Heather, and Earl and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Christina and husband, Scott; grandchildren: Sharley, Michael, Mary Taylor, and Bailey; and several great-grandchildren.

