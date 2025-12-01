Clarksville Obituary: Sheila Ann Ellis

Clarksville, TN – Sheila Ann Ellis, age 71, departed this life on Friday, November 28th, 2025.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, December 4th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs. Stephen Cathey and Bryan Baggett are officiating. Burial will follow at Tatum-Coleman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sheila entered this life on August 8th, 1954 to Floyd and Vernell Scott. Born in Detroit, she moved to Clarksville to attend Clarksville Baptist College where she met and married Harold Ellis. She was a dedicated Christian who taught Sunday School for most of her adult life, and was a member of Elk Creek Baptist Church. She was also an elementary school teacher for almost 20 years. Her last teaching position was homeschooling her three grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years. She is survived by brother, Arthur Scott; sister, Carolyn Young; daughter, Brenda Ellis; sons, Jason Ellis, Demas Ellis, and Charles (Cat) Ellis; and three grandchildren, Jacob, Carson, and Madyson.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com