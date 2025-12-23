APSU Women’s Basketball Standout Lameria Thomas Earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week Honor

Jacksonville, FL – Lameria Thomas of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week the league announced Monday.

Thomas made her first start of the season against Illinois-Chicago on Saturday and had an 11-point, 14-rebound performance. The Montgomery, Alabama native shot five of six from the field while picking up one assist and one steal.

The junior is averaging 5.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, with her 11 points and 14 rebounds at UIC being career-highs.

Thomas and the Govs are back home on December 28th for a 2:00pm matchup against Berry at F&M Bank Arena.