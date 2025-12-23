Clarksville Obituary: Donna Jean Mullins Collins

Clarksville, TN – Donna Jean Mullins Collins, age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, December 22nd, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 27th, 2025 with Bishop C.D. Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 12:00noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Donna entered this life on October 15th, 1936, in Chauncey, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Hattie Mullins. She was the co-owner, alongside her husband of Grandpa’s Clothing for 25 years. She was a member of the Church of God and was lovingly known as “GiGi” to her grandchildren. Donna enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul Edward Collins, and siblings, Betty Myers, Bessie Soltesz, and Hearl Mullins.
Survivors include her son, Paul Collins, and his wife, Missy; brother, Jimmy Mullins; grandson, Bo Cheek (Laura), and two great-grandchildren, Clyde and Cason Cheek. Donna also leaves behind her fur grandbaby, Raven and many other family members who will miss her dearly.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
