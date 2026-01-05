Revolutionary War Hero Valentine Sevier Remembered in Riverview Cemetery Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Local leaders joined members of the SAR and DAR (Sons/Daughters of the American Revolution) and family members of Valentine Sevier for a grave re-dedication ceremony at Riverview Cemetery.

In 1794, Sevier, a Revolutionary War Veteran and early settler, moved to an area near the Cumberland River and purchased a section of land (640 acres) one mile square that includes what is now the Riverview Cemetery, where his remains are buried.

It has long been held that at some point, Sevier’s headstone was moved by the staff of the cemetery. Research has pinpointed the likely location of his original burial spot, a spot high on a hill that overlooks the river, located next to one of his great friends.

Historian Carolyn Ferrell said, “Sevier died on February 23rd, 1800. This is the 225th anniversary of his death, and a momentous occasion. I want to thank everyone who made this day possible, especially Riverview Cemetery’s Angie Sykes and her team, the SAR, DAR, and of course, his descendants.”

The Valentine Sevier Chapter SAR Color Guard posted the colors and later performed a 21-gun salute. SAR’s Jim Thweatt read from Valentine Sevier’s biography, prepared by Cleo Hogan in 1997. He also read from a letter written by Sevier to his brother John (Tennessee’s first Governor) in 1794, describing a horrific attack on his family by dozens of Indians.

Sevier’s story is well-documented and somewhat tragic. Now, a proper headstone marks his final resting place.

