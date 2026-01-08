APSU Women’s Basketball Fall 58-54 to Florida Gulf Coast at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took a 58-54 loss against Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (10-3, 2-1 ASUN) got off to a quick start with a three-pointer by Ines Gnahore less than a minute into the game. The two teams went back and forth until a three-pointer by Jalei Pillow tied the game at 8 with 6:48 left in the first frame.

Both teams experienced a scoring drought from 6:48 to 4:13, which was ended by a Florida Gulf Coast jumper. Anovia Sheals responded with a jump shot of her own to get the APSU Govs within one with less than two minutes remaining, but FGCU ended the opening frame with a three-pointer by Anna Mortag, allowing them to lead 16-12.

A three-pointer by JaNiah Newell began the second frame, putting the Govs back within one, as layups by Newell and Lameria Thomas gave the APSU Govs their first lead of the evening at 19-18. The Eagles responded with back-to-back three-pointers by Sinai Douglas, allowing them to regain the lead. The Governors cut their deficit to five at 26-21 with a layup by Anovia Sheals, but FGCU built their lead back up to seven with a layup by Douglas to end the quarter, leading 30-23.

A layup from Sheals opened the second half, getting the Govs back within five, but the Eagles continued to dominate, and a layup by Jordan Campbell extended their lead to ten. Both teams experienced a scoring drought from 4:51 to 4:52, which was ended with a three-point play from Jim’Miyah Branton. The third frame ended with the Eagles leading 41-34.

Florida Gulf Coast led by 10 at 47-37 from a three-pointer by Douglas with 6:38 remaining. Back-to-back layups by Sheals and Branton got the Govs within 6; however, FGCU built their lead to as many as 11 with 2:16 remaining, courtesy of a jumper and a three-pointer. Free throws by Sheals and Newell allowed the Governors to be back within three at 57-54, but a free throw by Dougles ended the game, giving FGCU the 58-54 win.

The Difference

FGCU three-pointers. The Eagles had 11 three-pointers compared to the Governors’ three.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals paced the Govs with 21 points.

Lameria Thomas and Jim’Miyah Branton each had 10 rebounds.

Mya Williams and Sheals had two steals.

Branton led with three assists.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action on Saturday at 2:00pm against Stetson at F&M Bank Arena..