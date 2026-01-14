Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Highway 76 Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 10:00pm and will turn off water service at 175 Highway 76.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

Rufus Johnson Road will be closed from Highway 76 to the City Forum parking lot at 8:00am. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 76 and the City Forum Parking lot to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, the road reopened and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, January 15th.