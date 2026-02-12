22 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Dominates Paint in 98–53 Rout of Missouri

Knoxville, TN – No. 22/22 Tennessee women’s basketball shot 52 percent from the field and outscored Missouri in the paint by a 54-24 margin to claim a 98-53 wire-to-wire victory in front of 10,489 at Food City Center on Thursday night.

The Lady Vols (16-6, 8-2 SEC), who matched their league victory total from last season and remained as one of only three teams in the conference with two losses or fewer, were led by 22 points from senior forward Janiah Barker.

Redshirt junior guard Talaysia Cooper filled the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals with no turnovers, while junior forward Alyssa Latham, senior guard Nya Robertson and freshman guard Deniya Prawl chipped in 15, 14 and 13, respectively. Prawl and fellow freshman guard Jaida Civil pulled down 10 rebounds each, with Prawl notching her first career double-double.

Missouri (16-11, 4-8 SEC) was paced by Grace Slaughter with 20 points, while Shannon Dowell tossed in 11.

Tennessee jumped out to a quick 5-0 start on a three-pointer by Barker and a layup from Civil and built its lead to 11-4 by the 6:57 mark via a pair of Robertson treys. After Missouri trimmed the deficit to 11-7 with 6:27 left, a Cooper three and jumpers by Mya Pauldo and Barker sent the UT Lady Vols into the 2:17 media timeout with an 18-9 lead.

UT closed out the period with an 11-4 burst, with a pair of Barker free throws on the front end and a last-second three by the senior to run her personal point total to 12 and propel the Big Orange to a 29-13 lead.

The home team started the second stanza in strong fashion as well, forging a 35-13 advantage on buckets by Barker, Cooper and Latham to force a Tigers timeout with 6:41 remaining. After Slaughter hit a free throw out of the break, Tennessee reeled off nine straight on buckets by four different players to make it 44-14 with 3:54 to go. A Prawl layup, Cooper three-ball, Barker put-back and Latham layup helped the Lady Vols take a 53-22 cushion into the intermission.

The Big Orange used an 8-2 burst out of halftime to take a 61-24 lead, capped by a Barker drive and dish to a cutting Latham and a Barker put-back just before the 4:58 media timeout. A 10-3 surge pushed the Tennessee lead to 71-27 with 2:09 to go, with a Cooper trey, a Prawl free throw and layup accounting for the last six. The Lady Vols went on to close out the quarter with a 76-34 advantage.

UT and MU exchanged buckets in the final frame, with a pair of layups by Pauldo and another from Prawl extending the Lady Vol lead to 45, 84-39, with 7:09 left, and Latham’s corner three sending her team into the 4:50 media timeout with an 87-44 cushion. A pair of Robertson threes in the closing minutes helped the home team close out the game and improve to 9-1 on The Summitt in 2025-26.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team is back in action at home on Sunday, playing a marquee match-up with No. 4 Texas at 2:00pm CT (3:00pm ET) in Food City Center.

The meeting will mean Tennessee has played each of the top four teams in this week’s AP Poll and the same squads that participated in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four last year in Tampa. The contest will be televised nationally on ABC. The game also will be carried on Lady Vol Radio Network stations with audio streaming available on UTSports.com.