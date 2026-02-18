Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls 67-63 at Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Anovia Sheals had a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 67-63 at Central Arkansas, Wednesday, at the Farris Center.

Central Arkansas (17-10, 10-5 ASUN) took an early lead, going up 12-8 on Austin Peay (14-11, 6-9 ASUN) with under four minutes left in the opening frame. A three-pointer by Mya Williams got the APSU Govs within one with 2:50 left, but the Sugar Bears ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 19-11.

The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton got the Governors as close as 23-20 with five and a half minutes remaining in the half. Central Arkansas ended the half on a 9-2 run to lead 32-22 headed into the break.

The Sugar Bears led by as many as 13 in the third frame off a Bree Stephens layup to make the score 40-27 with 5:44 remaining. The APSU Govs went on a 9-2 run, including five points from Anovia Sheals and four from Jade Rucker, to cut their deficit to six at 42-36 with two minutes left. The teams traded shots, but the Sugar Bears ended the third frame with a free throw to lead 45-37.

A three-pointer by Rucker cut the Govs’ deficit to five at 40-45 just 10 seconds into the fourth quarter. Another three-pointer from Rucker got the Govs within four at 46-50 with six minutes remaining.

The Difference

Fouls. The Govs had 24 fouls, while UCA had 14. The Sugar Bears had 14 free throws.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with her 23-point, 10-rebound performance. This marks the sophomore’s first double-double of the season.

Mya Williams and Jade Rucker had three three-pointers each.

Jim’Miyah Branton led with eight assists, matching her career-high.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Bellarmine for a 2:00pm Saturday matchup at F&M Bank Arena.