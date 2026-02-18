Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Freshman Branton Continues Standout Season with ASUN Freshman of the Week Award

Jacksonville, FL – Jim’Miyah Branton of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Branton averaged 14.0 points per game this week, including a 19-point performance against West Georgia on February 14th. The freshman shot 69.7 percent from the field, with a 72.7 percent showing against the Wolves. She averaged 4.0 rebounds, grabbing five in the Govs’ win over Queens, February 12th.

The Miami, Florida native averaged 10.3 points per game on the season, with a career high 20 points in the season opener against Sewanee, November 3rd.

Branton leads the APSU Govs with 3.8 assists per game, which ranks third in the ASUN.

This marks Branton’s third Freshman of the Week award after earning the honor on November 24th and December 29th.

Branton and the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action tomorrow at 6:30pm at Central Arkansas.