APSU Men’s Basketball Seeks ASUN Regular-Season Title when it hosts Central Arkansas, Wednesday

Austin Peay (21-6 | 15-1 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas (18-11 | 13-1 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Last Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team clinched no less than a share of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Championship with a win at Jacksonville.

This week, the Governors can clinch the outright title with a win in their Wednesday 7:30pm contest against Central Arkansas on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Wednesday’s game, presented by Coca Cola, also is Senior Day. The Governors will recognize its five graduating seniors, Quan Lax, Matt Enright, Creighton Morisch, Anton Brookshire, and Collin Parker at approximately 7:00pm, or directly following the 5:00pm women’s basketball game.

In addition to being able to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in next week’s ASUN Basketball Tournament, Austin Peay (21-6, 15-1 ASUN) also can secure the first-ever undefeated season in F&M Bank Arena facility history, as it currently sits 12-0 on its home hardwood. A win would be the first undefeated home season since going 14-0 during the 2019 season in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Additionally, it also would extend the Govs’ winning streak to 11 – the largest since a 17-game winning streak during the 2003-04 season.

Last week, the Governors earned a pair of road wins in the Sunshine State, defeating North Florida 77-76 on a buzzer-beater, before then downing Jacksonville, February 21st. APSU was led in scoring across both games by the reigning ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week, Rashaud Marshall, who averaged 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest, including a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in the one-point win against the Ospreys.

On the season, the APSU Govs are led by graduate forward Collin Parker, who averaged 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with a 48/41/84 shooting split on the season. Parker currently is on a team-best eight-game double-figure scoring stretch, which began with a program-record six-straight games tallying at least 20 points per night.

Freshman Zyree Collins is third on APSU with 13.7 points per game this season, with his 2.3 steals per game pacing all NCAA freshman and outright leading the ASUN Conference. During his last game in F&M Bank Arena, Collins registered his first-career double-double with 16 points and an APSU freshman record 14 assists against Bellarmine, February 14th. One game later, against UNF, he then set the freshman steals record with seven.

Austin Peay State University and Central Arkansas (18-11, 13-3 ASUN) meet for the seventh time in program history, with all contests coming since the APSU Govs joined the ASUN Conference. The APSU Govs are 5-1 all-time against the Bears, 3-0 in Clarksville, and have won each of the last four contests dating back to Jan. 2024. In the last meeting, the APSU Govs earned a 90-67 win (2/8/25), in which a freshman Tate McCubbin paced the Govs with 27 points in a six-three-pointer performance.

Wednesday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests leading up to the ASUN Tournament Championship, are broadcast live on ESPN+. Barry Gresham (play-by-play) and Ethan Schmidt (analyst) will be on the call for the midweek matchup.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University hosts Central Arkansas in the penultimate game of the regular season at 7:30pm, Wednesday, at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors look to secure the first-ever undefeated season at F&M Bank Arena.

With a win, Austin Peay State University locks up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ASUN Tournament.

A No. 1 seed would be the first since the 2008 OVC Tournament.

APSU claimed no less than a share of the 2026 ASUN Basketball Regular-Season Championship last Saturday with its win at Jacksonville.

In the win, Corey Gipson became the second alumnus to lead APSU basketball to a championship as head coach. He is the first since Georgie Fisher (APSU class of 1948) led the Govs to a 1963 Volunteer State Athletic Conference title.

After entering the top 25 of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 at No. 17 last week, the Governors rose to No. 14 in this week’s pole.

About the Central Arkansas Bears

Central Arkansas went 9-24 overall with a 4-14 record in ASUN play. The Bears were the last team to qualify for the 2025 ASUN Basketball Tournament and, as the No. 10 seed, defeated No. 9 Stetson 77-72 in the first round before dropping an 84-66 decision to No. 1 Lipscomb in the quarterfinals.

Central Arkansas was picked to finish eighth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll and 11th in the league’s media poll. A transfer from Wisconsin, Camren Hunter was named a Preseason All-ASUN selection – the Bears’ only preseason awardee.

Central Arkansas currently sits at second in the ASUN standings with a 13-3 conference record. Prior to its most recent game – a 75-71 loss at Florida Gulf Coast – the Bears had a conference-best 10-game winning streak.

The Bears still are in range of an ASUN title, but would need wins at APSU on Wednesday and against Queens, Saturday, in addition to Austin Peay losing both of its remaining games.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes the regular season with a Saturday 1:00pm contest against Bellarmine at Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Governors will then turn their attention to the ASUN Basketball Tournament, beginning with a March 6th contest in the quarterfinals of the event. Game times are dependent on the Governors’ seeding in the event.