Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Hazelwood Road Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned fire hydrant replacement work on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026, at 9:00am and will turn off water service at 1201 and 1220 Hazelwood Road.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:00pm.