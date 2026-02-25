Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Warns of Scam Targeting Workers’ Comp Claimants

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has been made aware of a scam targeting workers in other states. Individuals are falsely claiming to represent their equivalent of our Court of Workers’ Compensation Claims.

In these scams, workers are contacted by phone, email, text message, or video call and told they must pay money to receive workers’ compensation benefits or to settle their claims.

The scammers may falsely identify themselves as a judge, attorney, state employee, or other government representative. Some communications may appear official.

What You Should Know

You should never be asked to pay money to receive workers’ compensation benefits. Under Tennessee law, employers are responsible for furnishing reasonable and necessary medical treatment for compensable injuries.

The Bureau does not charge workers to receive benefits or to settle claims. The Bureau’s role includes assisting with claims, mediation, and dispute resolution.

The Bureau will never request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or similar methods.

Official communications will not pressure you to act immediately or threaten loss of benefits for failure to pay fees.

If you receive a message that does not feel right, do not send money or personal information. Verify before you act.

How to Verify a Claim or Communication

If you have questions about a workers’ compensation claim or want to confirm whether a communication is legitimate:

Visit the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation website: tn.gov/workerscomp

Contact the Bureau directly through the contact information listed on our official website. Email addresses can be spoofed. If you receive a suspicious message, do not reply. Start a new email or call using the official contact information listed on our website.

Early verification can help protect you and others.

Report Suspected Scams

Reporting suspected scams helps prevent others from becoming victims.

If you believe a scammer has contacted you:

Report the incident to local law enforcement.

File a complaint with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.

Preserve emails, voicemails, text messages, and payment requests as evidence.

Questions? Email us at wc.info@tn.gov.