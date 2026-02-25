Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Finishes Eighth in Las Vegas

Henderson, NV – Patton Samuels shot three-under 69 and finished in second place with a score of 12-under 204, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team to an eighth-place finish with a score of three-under 861 at Louisiana’s Lake Las Vegas Invitational, Wednesday, at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University shot one-over 289 in the third round, finishing six shots behind seventh-place Jacksonville State and 13 shots behind UC San Diego and Texas State, who tied for fifth. The Governors also beat ninth-place Wichita State by four shots and 10th-place Kansas City by eight shots.

Samuels tallied five birdies in the final round to hold to claim second place and finish four shots behind Boise State’s Cole Rueck, who claimed individual medalist honors. Samuels’ 54-hole score of 204 is the fourth-best mark of his Austin Peay State University career and his second-best three-round score this season; it also is tied for the eighth-best 54-hole score in APSU history.

John Mark Mills shot even-par 72 in the third round, picking up one spot on the leaderboard to finish tied for 31st with a score of one-over 217. Jackson Wise, Grady Cox, and Parker Elkins each shot two-over 74 in the final round at the par-72, 7,261-yard course to round out the lineup for the Govs. Wise finished tied for 42nd with a score of four-over 220, Cox finished in 49th place with a score of six-over 222, and Elkins tied for 56th with a score of nine-over 225.

Playing as an individual, Zach Olsen carded an even-par 72 in the final round, picking up two spots on the field to finish tied for 66th with a score of 233.

Austin Peay State University is back in action when it competes at Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate, March 15th-17th, at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

