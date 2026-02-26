49.7 F
News

Clarksville Obituary: Bobby Daniel Webb

July 13th, 1966 — February 22nd, 2026

By News Staff
Bobby Daniel Webb
Bobby Daniel Webb

Hooker Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Bobby Daniel Webb was born July 13th, 1966, to parents, Mr. Willie Sebree and Mrs. Dorthy Fields in Clarksville, Tennessee. On the 22nd of February, Bobby transitioned from this earthly life to enter eternal rest. Bobby was preceded in death by his Grandparents- Mr. Charles and Mrs. Chester Webb.

Bobby was educated in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). He was employed for a while at Jason Aldean Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bobby loved spending time with his family and friends whenever he got the chance and was a New England Patriot Football fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory: Loving mother- Dorothy Fields, sisters- Sondra Merriweather, Tina Driver, Merideth Meme Lyle. brothers- James (Shawna) Merriweather and Anthony Moss. Brother-n-law- Dewayne Washington, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Bobby D Webb, please visit our flower store.
 

About Hooker Funeral Home

Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.

In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.

Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
