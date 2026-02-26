Clarksville Obituary: Bobby Daniel Webb

Clarksville, TN – Bobby Daniel Webb was born July 13th, 1966, to parents, Mr. Willie Sebree and Mrs. Dorthy Fields in Clarksville, Tennessee. On the 22nd of February, Bobby transitioned from this earthly life to enter eternal rest. Bobby was preceded in death by his Grandparents- Mr. Charles and Mrs. Chester Webb.
Bobby was educated in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). He was employed for a while at Jason Aldean Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bobby loved spending time with his family and friends whenever he got the chance and was a New England Patriot Football fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory: Loving mother- Dorothy Fields, sisters- Sondra Merriweather, Tina Driver, Merideth Meme Lyle. brothers- James (Shawna) Merriweather and Anthony Moss. Brother-n-law- Dewayne Washington, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
